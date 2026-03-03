WSB-TV presents ‘Severe Weather Season,’ a Family 2 Family special, on Sunday

ATLANTA — WSB-TV and Channel 2 Action News present “Severe Weather Season,” a 30-minute special dedicated to preparing north Georgia families for dangerous spring weather conditions.

“We’re in severe weather season right now,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz. “Severe Weather Team 2, and the entire team at Channel 2 Action News, want to make sure you are prepared. In this special, we break down the risks and what to watch for this season, and the practical steps Georgians can take to protect their families.”

Atlanta sits right where warm, humid air from the Gulf collides with cooler air from the north. Strong storms, damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes are all part of the reality of living in north Georgia.

“At Channel 2, covering severe weather isn’t just something we do, it’s a responsibility we take seriously,” said WSB-TV President Marian Pittman. “When storms threaten, our focus is simple: keeping you informed, prepared and safe. We invite you to join Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Severe Weather Team 2 as they break down what to watch for this season and what the risks really mean for your neighborhood.”

“Severe Weather Season” gives viewers an in-depth look at the exclusive tools Severe Weather Team 2 uses to keep viewers safe, such as breaking down storms in 3D, zooming to street level, and tracking a storm’s path minute by minute.

The special also takes a closer look at the impact recent storms have had on local communities. Nitz follows up with a local man who survived a tornado that destroyed his Henry County home and severely injured his teenage son.

WHO: Channel 2’s Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz

WHAT: Severe Weather Season in Georgia

WHEN: Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

