5-year-old injured after falling 15-20 feet off waterslide at Georgia amusement park

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — A child was taken to a hospital after fire officials say he fell off a waterslide at a Georgia amusement park.

The accident happened during a family’s Fourth of July outing at Lake Winnepesaukah in Rossville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Catoosa Fire Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a 5-year-old fell between 15 and 20 feet off the slide. First responders treated and transported the child to Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga.

NewsChannel 9, the ABC affiliate in Chattanooga, spoke with a witness who saw the accident.

“I don’t think I’ll ever forget it,” Ginger Bence told the news station. Bence said the employees and boy’s father carried him away for medical attention.

TRENDING STORIES

Lake Winnepesaukah sent the following media statement regarding the incident.

“On July 4, a child at our water park riding in a double tube sustained an injury. All safety guidelines were observed at the time an adult and the child entered the tube. The child was treated at the park and transported to Children’s Hospital.”

The Catoosa Fire Department did not have an update on the child’s condition as of Thursday morning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The amusement park’s website states the rules and requirements for each of its attractions. There are currently two water slides that involve tubes: the “Twist-N-Shout” and “Zoom Flume.” Park and fire officials did not say which waterslide the child fell off of.

For both rides, the red and yellow tubes for double riders have a combined weight limit of 350 pounds. The orange and green tubes for single riders have a weight limit of 250 pounds. Riders who are under 42 inches in height cannot ride the waterslide.

IN OTHER NEWS

Young girl dies after being found at the bottom of hotel pool, officials confirm

©2022 Cox Media Group