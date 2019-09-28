5-year-old Georgia boy saved from choking by Indiana state trooper on family trip

MARIETTA, Ga. - Just days after an Indiana state trooper saved a 5-year-old Georgia boy's life when he started choking on a family trip, the boy's family is telling the story behind the scary ordeal.
On Thursday, Maddox Gates, of Marietta, started choking in his family's minivan on a rural stretch of highway near Perrysburg, Indiana.
Trooper Ben Reasons was headed home when he got the call about an unconscious boy. He rushed to the scene and was able to do the Heimlich maneuver and save Gates' life.
On Saturday, Channel 2's Michael Seiden sat down with the Gates family, including 5-year-old Maddox, to talk about what happened that day.
