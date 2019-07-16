0 5 things we learned from Clark Howard about Back 2 School shopping

ATLANTA - Channel 2’s Consumer Adviser Clark Howard is no stranger to good deals and going Back 2 School is a time where deals can be crucial for parents.

Howard answered your questions in a Facebook Live on Tuesday and shared his insight on Back 2 School shopping.

Here are 5 things we learned about Back 2 School shopping that are worth sharing with the parents, teachers and students in your life:

1.) Start with a list: Whether it is a list of school supplies from a school, or one you’ve handwritten or typed on your phone, starting with a list is bound to help you save money.

2.) If you have a uniform, consider buying uniforms from a used uniform sale. Most schools have these, and you’ll save a ton of money. Also, when you go to Walmart of Costco, look for the uniform section. Many schools don’t require you to have specific brands, so buying the correct colors will save you money. Does your polo require a logo? Easy. Take it to a seamstress with a copy of the logo, Howard says.

3.) Find out what kind of technology your student needs and get the minimum requirements in a Chromebook. Howard says MacBooks are such a high price point, and oftentimes a Google Chromebook can meet the requirements for just around $100-200 during Back 2 School shopping.

4.) Don’t sleep on Aldi: That’s right, Aldi. Howard says the small grocery store that’s popped up all around metro Atlanta has great Back 2 School deals. The center isle becomes a place for tough-to-find items like twin XL sheet sets and other things college students might be searching for.

5.) When asked if there is anything that should be purchased specifically in person: Not really, says Howard. He says in 2019, we have a pretty good ideal of what to expect from things we buy online.

He says that reading reviews is important, though. Don’t just look at how many stars something has, but read the reviews, he says.

