5 killed in fiery crash involving car-hauler in SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC — Five people were killed in a crash on Interstate 26 in South Carolina Sunday night, according to WYFF.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in Spartanburg County near mile marker 12.

State troopers said a commercial car hauler hit another car from behind, which caused it to cross the median and cable barriers. After the hauler crossed into the eastbound lanes, it was hit by another car.

All five people in that car were killed. The driver of the truck was also hurt and taken to the hospital.

The victims have not been identified.

The crash is still under investigation.

Spartanburg County, SC is about 80 miles from the Georgia border.

