5 cats rescued from metro Atlanta house fire, home declared total loss

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange and Troup County fire fighters were sent to a home on fire on Saturday, saving multiple animals.

According to the LaGrange Fire Department, crews were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday night to respond to a fire at a home on Hearthstone Drive.

The department said the home’s owner was out of town with family. Crews saved five cats from the home, which were taken to Auburn Emergency Vet for evaluation and treatment for smoke inhalation.

When the first truck got there, LaGrange Fire officials said they found a fully involved house fire.

Further investigation showed the flames were mostly confined to the attic, but the exterior was also damaged when a drop-down fire melted vinyl siding at the base of the house.

“Due to radiant heat from the fire, a neighboring home sustained minor damage to its exterior siding,” the department said.

Firefighters started off working to control the fire from the outside, but moved into the home to perform search-and-rescue operations and put our flames beneath the roofline.

It was during the rescue efforts that firefighters found the five cats.

As of Monday afternoon, all of the cats have been returned to their owner, the fire department said.

The damage to the Hearthstone Drive home was extensive enough to declare the home a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

