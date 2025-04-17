5 arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in northwest GA

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Gilmer County deputies have arrested multiple people they said stole various items within the county.

The sheriff’s office announced it has made progress in a burglary investigation related to several incidents within the Coosawattee River Resort.

Authorities said in early March, officials said after making a controlled purchase of stolen property, detectives arrested a suspect for theft by receiving stolen property.

According to GCSO, that investigation led to multiple search warrants, during which deputies recovered items connected to at least three burglaries.

Some of the valuables found were from five separate burglaries dating back to September 2024.

Gilmer County officials said while many of the items have been recovered, some valuables are still missing, as they were sold, pawned or traded.

It appears some of the items recovered include tools, a Masters’ picture frame and clothes.

Five suspects, all residents of Coosawattee River Resort, have been arrested and charged with burglary:

Christina Fain, 37

Ronald Fain, 52

Frank Whitcomb, 38

Michael Laurens, 39

Heath Copeland, 40

The investigation is ongoing, with more search warrants expected. The GCSO said it’s continuing its effort to recover more stolen property in the coming months.

