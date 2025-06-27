July 4th travel rush starts at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Expect larger crowds and longer lines at the world’s busiest airport for the Fourth of July holiday rush.

More than four million passengers are expected to travel to, from or through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from June 26 to July 7.

Airport officials say Friday will be their busiest day for summer travel with over 394,500 passengers projected.

Those traveling on Friday are hoping for better luck with the weather.

Thursday’s severe storms caused a ground stop with nearly 800 delays and 37 flight cancellations. Severe Weather Team 2 says more storms are likely to develop each afternoon for the next few days.

Airport officials remind passengers to arrive at least 2.5 hours before their departure times.

