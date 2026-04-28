43-year-old mother killed, 2 others injured in shooting outside store

ATLANTA — A 43-year-old mother is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting outside a convenience store in southeast Atlanta.

Right now, detectives are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses as they work to track down the person responsible for the deadly shooting of Shannon Douglas, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reports.

Family and friends of Douglas gathered for a candlelight vigil Tuesday. People there described her as a loving mother who was friendly to everyone in the neighborhood.

Doctors at Grady Memorial Hospital continue to monitor the two surviving victims, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police have said all three were innocent bystanders when gunshots rang out around 12:15 p.m. Monday outside the Little Bear store on Jonesboro Road.

Investigators said an argument between two groups, and at least two people opened fire.

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