  • 4 passengers extricated from I-75 North wreck; 1 lane has reopened

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta firefighters and police have responded to a car wreck on I-75 North that had four people entrapped, Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted. They have now been extricated and transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

    Only one I-75 North lane is open near West Paces Ferry Road because of the extrication. All lanes were blocked for about 30 minutes, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. 

    It is unclear whether multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck.

