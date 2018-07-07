4 passengers extricated from I-75 North wreck; 1 lane has reopened

ATLANTA - Atlanta firefighters and police have responded to a car wreck on I-75 North that had four people entrapped, Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted. They have now been extricated and transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Only one I-75 North lane is open near West Paces Ferry Road because of the extrication. All lanes were blocked for about 30 minutes, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
It is unclear whether multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck.
