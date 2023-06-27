30-year-old man dead following overnight shooting in Rome

ROME, Ga. — A 30-year-old man is dead after police said he was shot to death.

The shooting happened Monday around 1:40 a.m.

According to Rome police, officers were called to the Callier Springs apartment complex on Dodd Boulevard in reference to a man being shot.

When police arrived, they reportedly found a man, later identified as Te’Vian Markez Williams, Sr., suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper leg/groin area.

Rome officials said Williams was bleeding heavily. The police department said the responding officers rendered aid until emergency medical responders arrived and took over.

Williams was taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Rome authorities said the incident is believed to isolated and that Williams and the person of interest knew each other.

Officials said Williams will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Lab for autopsy.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Inv. Brian Sutton at 770-238-5111.

