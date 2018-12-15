30 cars stolen from Carvana storage lots

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Online car seller Carvana said 30 cars have been stolen from its storage lots in Barrow County recently, and some of the vehicles have been recovered in metro Atlanta, according to a report.
Many of the vehicles are high-end luxury models, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told the Athens Banner-Herald. The Carvana storage lots are off Pierce Road and on Atlanta Highway, the newspaper reported.
Smith’s office learned of the theft situation in November from Carvana officials in Arizona, according to the newspaper.
Carvana officials believe there is “a group ... going on the property at times security is off the property,” Smith said.
The thieves occasionally would take the vehicles to Home Depot and Walmart parking lots in Winder, and a truck would arrive and collect them, according to Smith.
Georgia State University police recovered a vehicle Nov. 11 when they found what they considered a suspicious vehicle parked along Courtland Street near the campus.
Gwinnett County police recovered a vehicle Nov. 15 after it was found abandoned.
Carvana sells used, reconditioned cars, according to its website.
This story was written by Steve Burns for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
