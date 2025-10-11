30 arrested after two-year RICO, drug investigation

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than two dozen Georgians are facing drug and gang charges after an investigation that lasted nearly two years.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that 30 people have been arrested after an investigation that lasted 21 months.

The GBI, Warner Robins police and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office executed seven search warrants earlier this week and found nearly 25 pounds of marijuana, 53 ecstasy pills, meth, cocaine, guns and cash.

During those search warrants, 24 people were arrested.

Ja Quris Buckles, 21 , of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Ladena Daniely, 51 , of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce

, of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce Demonica Dannielly, 27 , of Warner Robins - charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

, of Warner Robins - charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Austin Grane, 27 , of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute, and obstruction

, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute, and obstruction Deontae Hart, 33 , of Warner Robins - charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

, of Warner Robins - charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Herschel Haslem, age 42 , of Warner Robins, GA, charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Jadarian Jackson, 22 , of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce

, of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce Octavious Josey, 33 , of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, sale of ecstasy (MDMA), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute

, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, sale of ecstasy (MDMA), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute Julius Lawson, 51 , of Kathleen - charged with sale of marijuana – party to the crime, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

, of Kathleen - charged with sale of marijuana – party to the crime, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Brodrick Livatt, 31 , of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute and obstruction

, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute and obstruction Jeremiah Long, 17, of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce

of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce Deangelo McGhee, 41 , of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana – party to the crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute

, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana – party to the crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute Keith Ray, 49 , of Warner Robins - charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon

, of Warner Robins - charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon Ehren Ridley, 22 , of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana – party to the crime, sale of ecstasy – party to the crime and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana – party to the crime, sale of ecstasy – party to the crime and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Zakiya Ross, 26 , of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

, of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Kelvenski Sanders, 38 , of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana – party to the crime, sale of ecstasy (MDMA) – party to the crime and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana – party to the crime, sale of ecstasy (MDMA) – party to the crime and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Kenyatta Sutton, 28 , of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute

, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute Brison Williams, 33 , of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute

, of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute Delicia Williams, 35 , of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of SCH II- Hydrocodone and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

, of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of SCH II- Hydrocodone and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Michelle Wilson, 49 , of Warner Robins - charged with tampering with evidence

, of Warner Robins - charged with tampering with evidence Travion Wynn, 36 , of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, sale of ecstasy (MDMA) – party to the crime, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of SCH II - Hydrocodone

, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, sale of ecstasy (MDMA) – party to the crime, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of SCH II - Hydrocodone Lenise Wynn, 53 , of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana – party to the crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute – party to the crime, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana – party to the crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute – party to the crime, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Natarious Wynn, 35 , of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Akeel Zamor, 30, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of marijuana – party to the crime, sale of ecstasy – party to the crime, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to distribute and obstruction

Six people who were already incarcerated also received charges related to the investigation.

Sebastian Carson Jr., 31 , of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute – party to the crime and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

, of Warner Robins - charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute – party to the crime and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Ronald Wells, 35 , of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of methamphetamine and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana, sale of methamphetamine and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Randy Coleman, 44 , of Perry - charged with sale of methamphetamine and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

, of Perry - charged with sale of methamphetamine and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Markos Jackson, 30 , of Warner Robins - charged sale of marijuana and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

, of Warner Robins - charged sale of marijuana and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Jerome Mitchell, 37 , of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

, of Warner Robins - charged with sale of marijuana and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Antonio Dinkins, 29, of Macon - charged with violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

