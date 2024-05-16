3-year-old SC girl dies after birdbath falls on top of her

WARRENVILLE, SC — A 3-year-old South Carolina girl was killed when a birdbath fell on her on Mother’s Day, according to WRDW.
Deputies responded to a home in Warrenville in Aiken County Sunday, where they found the child, identified as Jasmine Denise Mikell, “crushed” by the birdbath.
She was rushed to a Georgia hospital, where she died.
Deputies have called the child’s death a “tragic accident.” No one has been charged.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the child’s funeral expenses.
Warrenville is about 15 miles from Augusta.
