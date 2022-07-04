3-year-old girl, mother and grandmother seriously injured in stabbing at home in south Georgia

GROVETOWN, Ga. — A three-year-old girl, her mother and grandmother were all seriously injured when a man stabbed and assaulted them early Monday morning at a home in south Georgia.
Grovetown police said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 2:45 a.m. on Friske Street in Columbia County, which is near Augusta.
Officers found the child and two women with multiple stab and blunt force trauma wounds.
The 3-year-old, along with her mother, identified as Elizabeth Nelson and her grandmother, identified as Darlene Freund, were rushed to the hospital. Their current conditions are unclear.
Police were able to identify the suspect at Phillip Marshall, a known acquaintance of the family.
Police found Marshall around 6:45 a.m. in just his underwear and suffering from multiple lacerations. Police said he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
Marshall was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with further charges pending.
