3 teens charged, guns seized after online sale meetup turns into robbery in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three teens are facing charges after police seized guns following a robbery that turned violent. Police say the robbery left a victim bloodied and sent a gunshot into the air in a neighborhood.

Guns are off the street and on a police table instead of in the heads of suspects police say tried to rob a teen over a drug deal.

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Police say a buyer and seller agreed to meet regarding an online sale of THC on Hudson Driver near Lilburn on April 25. The deal turned into a robbery the moment the victim showed up.

“He was approached by a couple armed individuals and at that point they tried to rob the victim,” Gwinnett County Police Officer Brock Marks told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The suspects ran before officers could catch them that night. Detectives tracked three suspects down and searched their homes a month later and made arrests.

Inside, they found a converted handgun, a rifle with an altered and painted-over serial number, loaded magazines, cellphones and a bag of marijuana.

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Officers say all four people involved are teens and this could have turned deadly.

“We don’t want any of these dangerous weapons out on the road or in the hands of young adults, adolescents, even adults that are irresponsible,” Marks said.

Marks says this deal happened to involve drugs, but he wants anyone making an online sale to think about where they’re meeting.

“Do it in an open area that is public well lit, not late at night, and do not carry large sums of amounts of cash on your person. These are easy ways for criminals to target you,” Marks said.

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