3 from metro Atlanta charged with fraud involving about $1.6M in COVID-19 funds

ATLANTA — Three individuals were charged Thursday with defrauding COVID-19 pandemic relief programs, allegedly laundering nearly $2 million in proceeds, according to federal authorities.

Salimot Akande of Atlanta, Garey Henderson of Marietta and Jacqueline Rollizo of Woodstock were arraigned on charges of fraud and money laundering in Atlanta, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. They allegedly obtained approximately $1.6 million in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans and additional Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

The defendants face a 38-count indictment that includes charges of bank fraud, wire fraud, bank and wire fraud conspiracy, concealment and transactional money laundering, and money laundering conspiracy.

“The federal government created programs to provide critical relief to small businesses and support our economy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Unfortunately, unscrupulous fraudsters exploited these programs for personal gain, stealing from taxpayers and legitimate business owners who desperately needed help.”

The indictment alleges that Akande, Henderson and Rollizo submitted fabricated tax filings and loan applications containing false information to obtain the loans. After receiving the loan proceeds, they allegedly moved the funds through multiple bank accounts to conceal the true source and control of the money.

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Sarah E. Klapman is prosecuting the case.

The Department of Justice established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force on May 17, 2021, to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud. It works to investigate and prosecute domestic and international criminal actors involved in pandemic-related fraud.

