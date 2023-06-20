3 lanes reopen on 400 south after vehicle flips in crash

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police said three southbound lanes on Georgia 400/Spaulding Drive have reopened after a car accident temporarily caused them to close.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash with one of them flipping.

Officers say no one was seriously injured. The lanes reopened Tuesday afternoon.

