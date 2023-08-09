3 killed, 4 seriously injured in multi-car crash involving MARTA bus

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were killed Tuesday night in a three-car accident involving a MARTA bus.

The Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened around 11:32 p.m. on Stonewall Tell Road in South Fulton County.

GSP said a blue Ford F-150 was traveling north and a MARTA bus was traveling south near the intersection of South Fulton Parkway. A black car traveling south tried to turn left but was hit on the rear passenger side by the F-150. The F-150 then hit the MARTA bus head-on.

Three people in the Ford F-150 were pronounced dead at the scene and three more people in the truck were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The MARTA bus driver was also seriously injured. No one else was on the bus.

Investigators determined the Ford F-150 disregarded a traffic control device. The driver of the other car involved in the crash left the scene before troopers got there.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

It’s unclear if anyone is facing any charges.

The crash is still under investigation.

