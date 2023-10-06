3 charged in Bibb County assault case, deputies say

MACON, Ga. — Georgia sheriff’s deputies arrested three Macon residents after an investigation into an aggravated assault that happened on Tuesday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 21-year-old man was shot at the MAV at North apartment complex on Riverside Drive in Macon.

When deputies arrived, they found him suffering from gunshot wounds, and paramedics took him to Atrium Health Navicent for treatment.

On Tuesday, deputies said the victim was in critical but stable condition.

Friday, deputies said three suspects were arrested for the shooting incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ronnie Shamar Coley, Sahmara Shelia Mccants and Jamon Aikeen Troutman, all Macon residents, were identified as persons of interest.

They were taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center by sheriff’s deputies and each face a charge for aggravated assault. All have been placed in custody without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case remains under investigation, with additional charges pending, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

