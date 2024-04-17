3 arrested after woman kidnapped, found tied up on boat landing near SC/GA border

JASPER COUNTY, SC — Three people have been arrested after a woman was found tied up and injured near a river along the Georgia/South Carolina border earlier this month.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was found tied up on a remote boat launch in Jasper County, SC, on April 3. The area is just north of Savannah.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is still recovering.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office requested help from SLED in the investigation. Agents determined that the woman was kidnapped in Barnwell County, South Carolina, which is southeast of Augusta.

Adrienne Ginn, 31; Kaila Bostick, 34; and Jamaal Riley, 30; were all charged with kidnapping the same day the woman was found.

Ginn was arrested on April 6 in Hampton County, SC. Bostick and Riley were arrested in Indiana on April 11.

It’s unclear why the suspects targeted the victim and what their intentions were. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov.

