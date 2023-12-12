3 arrested after brining their kids to Athens Walmart to shoplift, deputies say

ATHENS, Ga. — At least three people are accused of shoplifting from an Athens Walmart -- with their kids in tow.
The Athens Banner-Herald reported that on Dec. 8, deputies were called to the Walmart where a loss prevention officer caught two Elberton women skip-scanning items valued at $653. A 29-year-old woman was taken to jail, while a 28-year-old woman was allowed to leave the store because she had her small child with her. She is also facing a shoplifting charge.
The two women were not identified.
The next day, on Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to the Walmart, where a man and woman were caught skip-scanning more than $200 worth of merchandise. They were taken to jail. A family member was called to come take custody of their 2-year-old child.
Deputies have not identified the suspects.
