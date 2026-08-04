26-year-old dies after shootout at apartment complex

ATLANTA — A shootout at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta ended with one man killed.

The shooting happened late Monday night at the Fairway Court Apartments on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

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When officer arrived, they found a man shot in the parking lot. Investigators spoke to several people who witnessed the shooting.

“Based on some of the witnesses, they heard 20 shots,” APD Lt. Christapher Butler said.

Investigators said an argument triggered the shooting, but did not say what the argument was over.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but said he is 26 years old. They have a person of interest they believe was involved.

Police also recovered a gun and a large amount of cash.

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