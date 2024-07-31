24 alleged gang members arrested in GBI operation

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested 24 people allegedly involved in criminal street gang activities in Crisp County, Georgia.

The GBI worked with multiple other agencies to serve 120 arrest warrants during Operation Shyne Down on July 31.

The operation targeted members of the G-Shyne Bloods gang during a nine-month investigation.

The following people were arrested:

Chad Davis, of Cordele, GA, charged with Conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act A, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Royce Reeves, age 52, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Felix Lawton, age 32, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Garstacfeus Dean, age 47, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Gerard Towns, age 32, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Gang Act D, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Ja’niah Ward, age 24, of Cordele, GA. Charged with sale of Marijuana, Gang Act A, Gang Act B, and RICO.

Keith Spivey, age 46, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Xavier Cross, age 22, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Jaelon Blakey, age 23, Valdosta, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Walter Johnson, age 32, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Kevonta Jackson, age 31, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Jaquavis King, age 30, of Douglas, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Gang Act D, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Christopher Westbrook, age 36, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Gang Act D, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Dontae Saliford, 27, of Cordele, GA. Charged with giving false statements and writings, Gang Act A, and Gang Act B.

Shaquill Savage, age 31, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Gang Act D, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Lee Savage, age 21, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to sell marijuana, Gang Act A, Gang Act B, and RICO.

Vantavious Williams, age 31, of Cordele, GA. Charged with sale of marijuana, Conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine, Gang Act A, Gang Act B, Gang Act D, Use of a Communications Facility, and RICO.

Dontavious Colson, age 30, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

They were booked into the Crisp County Jail.

Law enforcement urges the public to provide information to help locate the following people who are still wanted:

Derek Grady Jr., age 19, of Cordele, GA. Charged with Conspiracy to sell Marijuana, Gang Act A, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Frederick Jackson, age 25, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Jy’nickalys Mainor, age 22, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Marqurion Walker, age 32, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Kelvin Ross, age 31, of Cordele, GA. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

“Criminal street gangs and their senseless acts of violence wreak havoc in our communities and place the citizens of Georgia in danger,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The GBI and our partners work relentlessly to stand between this threat and the innocent citizens we are sworn to protect.

This case is active and ongoing. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

