21-year-old Georgia father killed in crash just 4 months after birth of his son

PUTNUM COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old Georgia man was killed in a crash just months after the birth of his newborn son.

The crash happened near the Putnam-Jasper County line around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Union-Recorder. Jimmy Earnhardt Palmer was headed to his father’s home in Morgan County when he swerved off the road, overcorrected and his truck flipped over.

Palmer was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Palmer was the oldest of his mother’s five children and the father of four-month-old Kolson.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help his fiance, Amber Freeman, the couple had been together for four years.

“Earnhardt was an amazing man who loved fishing and racing, who had a personality that was too big for his body but one thing that he loved the most was being a daddy to his son. That was his biggest accomplishment in life,” family members wrote.

The community has set up two GoFundMe accounts to support the family. One will go towards covering Palmer’s funeral expenses. The other will go towards helping to support his fiance.

His funeral is next Monday in Covington.

