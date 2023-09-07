21 killed, 200 injured in crashes on Georgia roads over Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol confirmed that 21 people died in crashes on Georgia highways and roads over the Labor Day weekend.

The crashes included in the total happened between Friday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 11:59 p.m. The data includes deadly crashes investigated by Atlanta police, DeKalb police, Gwinnett police and South Fulton police.

One of the deadliest crashes happened Monday morning in Gwinnett County after a truck collided with a car on Ga. 316 on-ramp and flipped over onto Interstate 85.

Five teens died in the crash: Hung Nguyen, 18; Katy Gaitan, 17; Ashley Gaitan, 16; Coral Lorenzo, 17; and Abner Santana, 19. Three of the teens attended Lakeside High School in DeKalb County.

On Monday night, two Morehouse students were killed in a crash. Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr. were on their way to a party when they got into an accident and died on Church Street at Linwood Avenue in East Point.

Georgia State Patrol said the former roommates tried to pass another car in a curve off Church Street in East Point at a high rate of speed when the car left the road. Files’ car hit two power poles and overturned.

Both Files and Douglas died at the scene.

On Friday night in Atlanta, police responded to a single-car crash on the downtown connector near Fulton Street.

Officers said the driver, who has not been identified, was going at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and left the interstate. The driver hit the median and a guard rail. The driver died at the scene while the passenger survived.

South Fulton police say they investigated a crash on Sept. 4 when a car left Camp Creek Pkwy. near Enon Rd., hit a guardrail and caught fire. The driver died, but his or her identity has not been released.

In DeKalb County, a total of four people were killed in various crashes.

