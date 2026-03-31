Woman shot, killed in parking lot, 18-year-old found dead inside her apartment

LaGrange Police are investigating a double shooting that left a 26-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man dead Monday afternoon at an apartment complex.

The shooting occurred around 5:35 p.m. at the Cameron Crossing Apartment Complex on Meadow Terrace.

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Officers say when they arrived to the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds: Jakhala Moss, 26, in the parking lot and Jamarcus Kennedy, 18, who was found inside Moss’s apartment.

The initial investigation indicates two suspects approached the apartment building on foot and began firing at both victims. Kennedy was able to run into Moss’s apartment after being shot, where he collapsed before officers arrived at the complex.

Police said both suspects ran away on foot following the shooting and have not yet been identified by authorities.

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Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective K. Scott at 706-883-2644. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through the Tip411 system via mobile application, the online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.

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