2 pets found dead in Hall County house fire, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two pets were found dead after a house fire, officials said.
At 7:45 p.m., units from Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 5000 block of Britt Whitmire Road in north Hall County.
Hall County fire officials said the call came in from a passerby.
When firefighters got to the scene, they found a single-wide trailer home with flames showing.
As the fire was being extinguished, a neighbor told personnel on the scene that there should be no one inside.
After a search, firefighters confirmed there was no one inside the burning structure.
However, they did find a dog and cat dead inside the home.
The Red Cross was called to assist the two displaced residents.
