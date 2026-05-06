2 people shot by man in traffic vest

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man and a woman in downtown Atlanta. Investigators say he took off wearing a traffic vest.

The shooting happened around 10:39 p.m. Tuesday on Peters Street near Northside Drive. Officers arrived and found a man and woman who were shot. Both were alert and breathing.

The victims told police that the man and suspect had gotten into an argument when the suspect shot him. The woman who was shot was an innocent bystander.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, only stating that he was wearing all black and a traffic vest. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Atlanta police.

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