2 people shot at recording studio in northwest Atlanta

Two people are recovering after being shot at a recording studio in northwest Atlanta.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to police as they try to find the shooter, for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The shooting happened inside a studio on Antone Street early Thursday morning.
Police said both men are in their 20s.
One was shot in the back and the other man was shot in the elbow and hip, according to police.
Both are stable at Grady Memorial Hospital.
