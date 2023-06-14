2 Georgia deputies arrested for using unnecessary force on female inmate, Bibb officials say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were recently arrested for using excessive and unnecessary force on a female inmate, according to the department.

On Monday afternoon, Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies Quency Barnes and Frederick Ogletree were arrested for an incident that occurred inside the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on May 30.

Deputies said that Barnes and Ogletree were ‘involved in a physical altercation with a female inmate after she failed to comply with instructions from the deputies.’

An investigation into the incident determined that excessive and unnecessary force was used by the deputies in their attempts to restrain the inmate.

Barnes and Ogletree both resigned. Both were released on bond.

Both Deputy Barnes and Ogletree were working in the Corrections Division when these incidents occurred.

Barnes has been employed with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office since November 2017. while Ogletree had been with the department Asince August 2005.

The inmate is still in custody.

This incident is still under investigation.

