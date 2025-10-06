2 dead after north Georgia house fire

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died in an early morning house fire in Chattooga County on Sunday.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at a home on Ridgeway Drive. Multiple fire departments along with Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

After the fire was out, they found two people dead inside the home. The coroner’s office has not identified the victims.

Officials say the investigation is still in the early stages, so they do not have a cause of the fire yet.

