2 charged with trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine in northwest Georgia

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said two people were in custody, accused of trafficking several narcotics.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jared Dickerson and Chelsea Taylor were pulled over for a traffic stop.

During the stop, deputies found and seized more than 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 40 grams of cocaine and five grams of fentanyl.

Dickerson and Taylor were taken into custody without bond on drug trafficking and drug possession charges. They remain at the Pickens Adult Detention Center.

Pickens County deputies said the arrest was possible thanks to work with CMANS agents and partners from the Cherokee county North Carolina Narcotics Division.

“We remain committed to keeping dangerous drugs out of our community and holding those who traffic them accountable,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

