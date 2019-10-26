0 2 arrested after South Georgia man's remains discovered in makeshift grave

GEORGIA - Two South Georgia men face murder charges after police recovered the remains of a man reported missing earlier this month buried in a makeshift grave.

The body of 26-year-old Brandon Colson was discovered Thursday morning in a wooded area near Ponderosa Road in Toombs County, authorities said.

Colson's family reported him missing to the Lyons Police Department on Oct. 6, according to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office.

Since then, Lyons police and GBI agents conducted multiple interviews about the missing man, which led them to execute a search warrant on the property, deputies said.

The remains were discovered by cadaver dogs in a makeshift grave just before 11 a.m Thursday in the area about 90 miles southeast of Macon, authorities said. The body was sent to the GBI crime lab, where investigators confirmed the remains belonged to Colson.

Two men have since been charged with his murder, authorities said.

Hollis Alan Bryant, 24, and Israel Timothy Williams, 19, face one count each of felony murder, but authorities said additional charges and arrests are pending.

Deputies have not said how Colson was killed or he how he knew the two men accused of killing him.

Both Bryant and Williams remain held at the Toombs County jail without bond, records show. Both men are set to appear in court for the first time Monday morning, Savannah news station WTOC-TV reported.

The investigation into the 26-year-old's death is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the GBI at 478-374-6988, the Toombs County Sheriff's Office at 912-526-6778, or the Lyons Police Department at 912-526-3638.

