COLORADO - Democrat Jared Polis made history Tuesday, becoming the first openly gay man to win a gubernatorial election.
Polis won Colorado, according to ABC News.
JUST IN: Democrat Jared Polis will win Colorado's gubernatorial race, @ABC projects based on vote analysis, making history as the first openly gay man to win a gubernatorial election https://t.co/QF15MHa8Bu #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/eWpNYkQ8Pn— ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2018
