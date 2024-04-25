18-year-old shot during argument in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured.

APD said on Wednesday just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Croft Place Northwest about a person shot.

When they arrived at the scene they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim was arguing with the suspect which then led to the shooting.

The suspect left the scene before officers got there.

The investigation is ongoing.

