18-year-old shook 4-month-old boy to death, Rome warrants show

ROME, Ga. — A young man in west Georgia is being accused of shaking a 4-month-old infant to death earlier this year.

Rome police say a 4-month-old boy died in March, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now determined the child’s death was a homicide.

Trenton Daniel Rittenhouse, 18, was arrested in Polk County earlier this week and charged in the infant’s death.

Arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News accuse Rittenhouse of shaking the toddler, which caused internal bleeding and rib injury.

He is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail. Jail records show he is being held without bond on charges of aggravated battery, malice murder and felony murder.

His relationship with the infant is unclear.

