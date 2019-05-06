  • 18-year-old shot, killed his best friend by accident, woman says

    By: Lori Wilson

    Updated:

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old man is dead and another is facing a murder charge after a shooting Friday in a Newton County neighorhood. 

    Jalyn Colbert, 18, turned himself in at the Newton County Sheriff's Office after deputies said he shot and killed Avantia Henry. 

    Channel 2's Lori Wilson spoke with a woman whose grandson knew Colbert and Henry. She said the shooting was an accident and the two teens were best friends. 

    TODAY AT 4 ON CHANNEL 2: The grandmother describes what happened when the teens arrived at her and her daughter's home after the shooting.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories