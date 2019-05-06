18-year-old shot, killed his best friend by accident, woman says

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old man is dead and another is facing a murder charge after a shooting Friday in a Newton County neighorhood.
Jalyn Colbert, 18, turned himself in at the Newton County Sheriff's Office after deputies said he shot and killed Avantia Henry.
Channel 2's Lori Wilson spoke with a woman whose grandson knew Colbert and Henry. She said the shooting was an accident and the two teens were best friends.
He turned himself in for a fatal shooting. People who know him say he shot and killed his best friend by accident, the story at 4p @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xvENPHfZDz— Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) May 6, 2019
