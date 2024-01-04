14-year-old SC boy playing video games shot to death by stray bullet in drive-by, deputies say

BURTON, SC — A 14-year-old South Carolina boy is dead after he was shot to death by a stray bullet while playing video games on New Year’s Day, according to WJCL.

The incident happened in Burton, which is about 40 miles from Savannah.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim on Castle Rock Road around 10:38 p.m.

Deputies responded to the home and found Jerrieme “LJ” Washington suffering from a gunshot wound. Two other people were inside the home but were not hurt.

Deputies determined that the bullets came from outside of the home from a drive-by shooting. So far, deputies have not identified any suspects.

“Jerrieme’s smile and enthusiasm were infectious! So was his sense of style, whether dressed up for the school dance or wearing his craziest socks,” friends wrote on a GoFundMe set up to help the family with funeral expenses. “Everyone who met him, knew him, and everyone who knew him, loved him. Jerrieme loved his family, friends, soccer, playing the drums, and being around people!”

So far, the community has raised more than $30,000 to help Washington’s family. You can contribute HERE.

