14-year-old Pennsylvania girl rescued in Georgia human trafficking investigation

JASPER, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl reported missing in Pennsylvania was found in north Georgia where she had allegedly been trafficked.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Jasper Police Department asked them to conduct a human trafficking investigation.

Investigators say the teen had been reported as a runaway in January.

She was given medical treatment and will be taken back to Pennsylvania.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

