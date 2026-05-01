13 live iguanas found zip-tied in truck during traffic stop

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a traffic stop in Winter Haven led to the discovery of 13 live iguanas in the bed of a pickup truck, many with their feet zip-tied behind their backs.

Troopers stopped a Ford F-150 towing a utility trailer near State Road 540 and Thornhill Road because the trailer’s tag light was not working, according to FHP.

The driver, identified as Rendon Casildo-Acdiel, was found to have a suspended Georgia driver’s license, troopers said.

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Authorities said Casildo-Acdiel gave troopers an unusual explanation for his travel, saying he had driven from North Carolina to Miami for coconuts, then to Polk County for fish before returning north.

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After a K-9 alerted to the vehicle, troopers searched the truck and found coolers containing iced tilapia along with the live iguanas in the truck bed.

Investigators from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services responded to the scene.

FHP said the iguanas were turned over to a local rescue shelter while FWC leads the wildlife investigation.

Casildo-Acdiel was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Authorities have not announced wildlife-related charges. In Florida, green iguanas are considered an invasive species, and transporting live iguanas is regulated under state wildlife rules.

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