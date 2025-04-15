12 arrested in northeast GA drug operation

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office says it was a ‘clean sweep’ after arresting a dozen people involved in illegal drug sales.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Recently, the White County Sheriff’s Office kicked off ‘Operation Clean Sweep.’ This led to the arrest of 12 people who authorities said were selling and using illegal drugs.
Authorities said during the operation and investigation, multiple wanted suspects were arrested and a large number of controlled substances and several guns were seized.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X hospitalized, says he lost control of his face
- GA woman puts dog leash around toddler’s neck, gives him marijuana joint, deputies say
- North GA couple arrested 24 years after man’s body found in Wendy’s parking lot
The following was arrested and their list of charges:
- Joseph Maney, 44, of Cleveland, Ga.
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of Schedule II controlled substance
- Frances Rivera, 60, of Cleveland, Ga.
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of Schedule II controlled substance
- Felicia Chambers, 37, of Cleveland, Ga.
- Warrant: Two counts of violation of probation in Hall County
- Donald Wheeler, 39, of Cleveland, Ga.
- Warrant: Theft by taking
- Marah Gilreath, 28, of Cleveland, Ga.
- Warrant: Violation of probation
- Darrell Wheeler, 45, of Cleveland, Ga.
- Warrant: Violation of probation
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Valerie Morgan, 40, of Cleveland, Ga.
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Shelly Montieth, 30, of Sautee, Ga.
- Warrant: Violation of probation
- Jeremy Black, 45, of Sautee, Ga.
- Warrant: Violation of parole
- Clomer Mclendon, 55, of Cleveland, Ga.
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Kendrick Sutton, 46, of Cleveland, Ga.
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana over an ounce
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Jamie Moore, 46, of Cleveland, Ga.
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug-related objects
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group