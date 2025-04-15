12 arrested in northeast GA drug operation

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office says it was a ‘clean sweep’ after arresting a dozen people involved in illegal drug sales.

Recently, the White County Sheriff’s Office kicked off ‘Operation Clean Sweep.’ This led to the arrest of 12 people who authorities said were selling and using illegal drugs.

Authorities said during the operation and investigation, multiple wanted suspects were arrested and a large number of controlled substances and several guns were seized.

The following was arrested and their list of charges:

Joseph Maney, 44, of Cleveland, Ga.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon



Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony



Possession of drug-related objects



Possession of methamphetamine



Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute



Possession of Schedule II controlled substance

Frances Rivera, 60, of Cleveland, Ga.

Possession of drug-related objects



Possession of methamphetamine



Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute



Possession of Schedule II controlled substance

Felicia Chambers, 37, of Cleveland, Ga.

Warrant: Two counts of violation of probation in Hall County

Donald Wheeler, 39, of Cleveland, Ga.

Warrant: Theft by taking

Marah Gilreath, 28, of Cleveland, Ga.

Warrant: Violation of probation

Darrell Wheeler, 45, of Cleveland, Ga.

Warrant: Violation of probation



Possession of methamphetamine



Possession of drug-related objects

Valerie Morgan, 40, of Cleveland, Ga.

Possession of methamphetamine



Possession of drug-related objects

Shelly Montieth, 30, of Sautee, Ga.

Warrant: Violation of probation

Jeremy Black, 45, of Sautee, Ga.

Warrant: Violation of parole

Clomer Mclendon, 55, of Cleveland, Ga.

Possession of methamphetamine



Possession of marijuana



Possession of drug-related objects

Kendrick Sutton, 46, of Cleveland, Ga.

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute



Possession of marijuana over an ounce



Possession of methamphetamine



Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon



Possession of drug-related objects

Jamie Moore, 46, of Cleveland, Ga.

Possession of methamphetamine



Possession of drug-related objects





