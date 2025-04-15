North GA couple arrested 24 years after man’s body found in Wendy’s parking lot

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they’ve made two arrests in a 2001 cold case.

Gary Fowler, 74, and his wife, 71-year-old Mary Fowler, have been arrested and charged with the murder of Travis Silvers.

Silvers’ body was found in his truck in the parking lot of a Wendy’s in Adairsville on March 10, 2001.

The GBI did not comment on how the Chatsworth couple was involved or if they knew Silvers.

Both are being held in the Bartow County Jail without bond.

