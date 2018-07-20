  • 100+ pounds of pot confiscated during traffic stop

    Updated:

    BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Butts County confiscated more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop earlier this week.

    According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Tuesday for a traffic violation.

    The driver, Josharon Kubli, was found to be in possession of 102 pounds of marijuana, investigators said.

    Kubli was charged with trafficking marijuana.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: