BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Butts County confiscated more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop earlier this week.
According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Tuesday for a traffic violation.
The driver, Josharon Kubli, was found to be in possession of 102 pounds of marijuana, investigators said.
Kubli was charged with trafficking marijuana.
