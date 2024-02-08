10-year-old, 7-year-old found dead in house fire, Ga. officials confirm

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that killed two young children.

At 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday, crews received reports of a fire at a home on Moore Road.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming through the front door and windows of the home.

According to the investigation, firefighters found two children, a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old, in a bedroom. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials added that the mother and her 14-year-old daughter escaped the fire and were taken to a local hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family. Such tragedies remind us of the importance of fire safety, especially during the winter months,” fire officials said. “We encourage everyone to take extra precautions: keep heating devices away from flammable materials, never leave candles unattended, and ensure your smoke alarms are working properly.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

