10 arrested after massive amounts of meth, cocaine, ecstasy and more found

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested 10 people after a massive drug bust across several counties.

In August, the GBI West Georgia Gang Task Force started investigating Ronnie Flemister, 43, for alleged drug trafficking.

Throughout the next several months, they identified people in Pike, Coweta and Clayton counties who they say are involved in a drug trafficking organization.

Last week, agents, officers and deputies served warrants at several locations in Pike, Upson and Clayton counties.

In total, investigators found 1,302 grams of meth, 198 grams of cocaine, 923 grams of ecstasy, 400 grams of marijuana, seven guns and $38,000 in cash.

All 10 people arrested were charged with use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony involving a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. They include:

Toccara Andrews, 43

Christine Chason, 74

Johnnie Cochran, 45

Ronnie Flemister, 43

Calvin Gates, 60

Jamayain Mays, 24

Jeffrey Poston, 62

Tyrone Smith, 50

Fredrick Williams, 56

Wendy Woodruff, 48

Poston, Nelson, Flemister, Mays, Chason, Gates, Cochran and Woodruff were booked into the Pike County Jail. Andrews was booked into the Clayton County Jail. Williams was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

