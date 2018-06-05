0 1 year later: Channel 2 revisits the NSA leaker case

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Reality Winner’s Augusta home is no longer a minimalist, yoga haven.

There’s a TV in the living room, baby pictures framed around an open space, and other signs that the house is now a home to a family.

It’s a rental property for a new family friend, and a place for the alleged NSA leaker’s mother to stay whenever she makes her frequent trek from Texas to Georgia.

On Monday, it’s also the set of a German-American documentary team, following Winner’s mother.

They’re working on funding to support a project chronicling the family’s life as calls from national news outlets have nearly ceased.

“I don’t know why her story is not newsworthy,” said Billie Winner-Davis, Reality’s mother.

Winner-Davis sits on the same coach she sat on beside her husband a year prior.

In an interview with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr, she admits she thought things would be different today.

She thought she’d have her daughter out on bond as she awaits a federal espionage trial.

“You in particular," she said to Carr, recalling a year-old interview “You just said ‘So what if they don’t let her out?” I just remember that so well like ‘My Gosh, well that’s unthinkable. Why wouldn’t they?'"

“It never crossed my mind that she would not be let out of jail that day,” Winner-Davis said.

A year later, Winner is still 60 miles from her house, in the Lincoln County jail.

She’s still considered a flight risk and she still awaits that trial, centered around the accusation that she admitted to leaking a classified document tied to Russian election interference.

And according to her mother, the 27-year-old has already been warned by her legal team that the Government plans to push for the maximum 10-year sentence should she be found guilty of espionage.

But before they get to all that, there are strong feelings about multiple bond denials.

“She’s not a danger,” Winner-Davis said. “ She’s not a flight risk. She doesn’t deserve this. She doesn’t see an end. She doesn’t see an end to this.”

Winner-Davis, who retired from a state job to support her daughter during the case, is only in town for a few days.

It’s not just for the standard 30 minute-limit jailhouse visit through glass. It’s also because of Sunday night vigil she held outside the Lincoln County jail, marking Winner’s 365th day behind bars without bond.

Now she almost dreads her pending return to Texas.

“It’s hard,” Winner-Davis chokes up. “Knowing I have to go home tomorrow. It always feels like I’m abandoning her again.She’s up here with no one.”

“It’s hard,” Winner-Davis says, as she begins to look away. “I’m sorry.”

RUSSIA AND A DOUBLE STANDARD?

Winner is the first person to be tried for leaking classified information under the Trump Administration. And those documents are tied to Russia’s influence on the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.

Long before a Mueller probe, long before the Russia investigation consumed the news cycle, and long before any Senate Intel Committee Report detailing Russian election interference-there was Reality Winner.

The now-27-year-old Air Force intelligence veteran was a government contractor on Fort Gordon, where the documents were housed before being sent to the online media outlet, The Intercept, in May of 2018.

According to legal analysts and defense motion filings, what’s followed is unprecedented.

Last June, Winner was welcomed home from a grocery store run by federal agents. They’d traced the leak to the Air Force intelligence veteran’s Augusta house.

It was there, inside the home, that the Feds say Winner admitted to leaking the documents. Transcripts of the admission were detailed in court and released in pre-trial motions.

But because she wasn’t read Miranda Rights during the interrogation, Winner’s defense has asked the court to disregard the admission.

The judge hasn’t ruled on that yet.

They also tried to get the court to take a look at Comey memo, describing a hard stance against leakers under the Trump Administration.

They also tried to get the court to look at others facing espionage cases or people tied to Russian election interference concerns who have spent no pre-trial time behind bars.

Paul Manafort , a Former Trump campaign chairman, comes to mind for Winner-Davis. She recalls him making headlines again in his political operative case tied to the Russia investigation.

Manafort, who pleaded not guilty to money laundering and tax fraud charges, was being granted holiday house arrest at the end of 2017.

Winner was finally being allowed a fruit basket delivery at the county jail.

“But he gets to go to the Hamptons with his family and travel. And we were celebrating that you know, Reality was given a banana,” Winner-Davis laughs.

Winner-Davis is convinced her daughter’s bond denial is due to the nature of the documents she’s accused of leaking.

“Because it didn’t go along with what the messaging was being told at that time from our Administration,” she told Carr.

“She is being used as an example,” Winner-Davis said. “They are trying to throw her away. They are trying to bury her.”

It’s unclear whether both sides will be prepared to head to court in October, the latest scheduled trial date for Winner.

Regardless of the outcome, her mother imagines Winner running a fitness studio and living a normal life-sooner than later.

“She will never be alone,” Winner-Davis said. “I promise her that.”

