1 year later: 25-year-old metro Atlanta woman is still missing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of Jenna Van Gelderen is pleading for new information to bring her home.
The 25-year-old disappeared one year ago this week.
Van Gelderen was reported missing from a home on Oakdale Road in the Druid Hills neighborhood, not far from Emory University.
Her parents said they were out of town and Jenna was house sitting when she disappeared.
Jenna was taking care of the family’s 21-year-old cat and her parents said she wouldn’t have left without telling them.
Her father said there was also an unusual item missing from the home -- a tapestry from World War II. He says it has little monetary value.
There is a reward offered to help find the woman.
