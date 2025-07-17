1 of Habersham County’s ‘Most Wanted’ caught by U.S. Marshals

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said a man on their most wanted list was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Omar Cruz-Juarez, 45 of Cornelia, was wanted since November 2024 on numerous felony child sex crimes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies would not reveal many details about the case, only saying that the incident in question happened in unincorporated Habersham County on Nov. 13, 2024.

The sheriff’s office said Cruz-Juarez was taken into custody on Friday by U.S. Marshals in Hall County and charged with aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy, sexual battery and four counts of child molestation.

HCSO said Cruz-Juarez remains jailed at the Habersham County Detention Center as of Wednesday. Jail records show he was denied bond.

