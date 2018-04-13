  • 1 dead in crash in Hall County

    Updated:

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - One person was killed Friday morning in a crash on I-985 South in Hall County, an official said.

    The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck, according to Keith Smith of the Gainesville Fire Department.

    The crash happened just south of Oakwood, near the Plainview Road overpass, Gainesville officials said. 

    It is unknown how many vehicles were involved. 

    We're working to learn more about the crash for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead in crash in Hall County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tripp Halstead's parents ‘never ever expected him to pass'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Severe storms possible this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Expert recreates crime scene in Tex McIver murder trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    President Trump calls Comey a 'LEAKER & LIAR' and 'untruthful slime ball'