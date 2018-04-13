1 dead in crash in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - One person was killed Friday morning in a crash on I-985 South in Hall County, an official said.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck, according to Keith Smith of the Gainesville Fire Department.
The crash happened just south of Oakwood, near the Plainview Road overpass, Gainesville officials said.
It is unknown how many vehicles were involved.
We're working to learn more about the crash for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Police Activity: I-985/sb past Hwy 53; on the right shoulder; causing back ups; https://t.co/MhPvicYKPN; #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/R56VzLjtEN— AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) April 13, 2018
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.
